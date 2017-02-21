RTA drivers to be honored for volunteering to keep kids safe at bus stops

An RTA Bus driver makes sure children are boarding buses safely in his neighborhood (Source Facebook)

Two RTA drivers who volunteer to keep kids safe at their bus stops will be honored on Tuesday morning.

Marcus and Debra Perryman volunteer with foot patrols in their east side neighborhood when they are off the clock, supervising students waiting for the bus in the dark morning hours. Marcus puts his patrolling up on Facebook Live to encourage others to join him in keeping children safer on their way to school.

"See we got John Adams in the back," he said in his Facebook live post. "I got babies over there at the bus stop right now, waiting on this bus. So, I'm going to stand here and post up til they get on their bus safely."

"It's a lot of children in the morning supervising themselves in the dark," he added.

Marcus and Debra were honored earlier this month at the RTA's quarterly management meeting.

More on Cleveland 19

How many CMSD students ride the RTA to school?

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.