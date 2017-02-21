16-year-old shot in stomach

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on Monday night.

Witnesses say the victim was with a group of men in Glendale Park, in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street, when the shooting occurred. He is now being treated at University Hospitals. There is no word on his condition.

Four other teens were shot Monday night in a separate incident. A 17-year-old was shot and killed while at an elementary school playground on Sunday night.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

