5 injured following Akron police chase

Five people were injured in a car crash following a police chase in Akron early Tuesday morning.

Police say they tried to stop a dark blue 2016 Honda Civic around 2 a.m. at the intersection of East Avenue and Diagonal Road. According to police, detectives were in the area at the time of the chase following up on a theft that occurred earlier in the night at the Tear Ez Bar on South Main Street. The victim said she was counting her tips as she waited for a cab when a man came up behind her, grabbed her money and fled the bar in a dark blue Honda Civic. The car had been reported stolen in Youngstown.

The driver allegedly refused to pull over and led police on a 20-second chase, nearing 70 miles per hour. He lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole near the intersection of Hartford Avenue.

The driver, 46-year-old David Guss Jr., and all four passengers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. Guss was charged with receiving stolen property, willful flee, driving under suspension, reckless operation, failure to control and stop sign.

