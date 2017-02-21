Police offering reward for information leading to man accused of raping elderly woman

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Raymond C. Gates, the 42-year-old man accused of raping an elderly woman on Nov. 11, 2016.

On the date in question, the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Northfield Center Township for reports of a disoriented elderly female. The caller stated a barefoot elderly female was knocking on her back door.

The woman was taken to the Cleveland Clinic to be checked out. Unable to communicate with medical staff or with detectives, investigators determined that the woman had been sexually assaulted.

On Feb. 10, Gates was charged with rape. Gates is 6-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and his last known address is in Hudson, Ohio.

If you have any information in reference to Raymond Gates, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

