Lakewood man accused of stabbing dog to death pleads not guilty

A 30-year-old Lakewood man accused of stabbing his dog to death was arraigned Tuesday.

Charles Hobbs is charged with cruelty to a companion animal, domestic violence, receiving stolen property and endangering children in the Feb. 10 incident, which happened at his home on Idewood Avenue.

Hobbs pleaded not guilty and was given a bond of $50,000.

His girlfriend, 33-year-old Cassandra Biddulph, is also charged in connection with the crime. She will be arraigned on March 2.

