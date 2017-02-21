Euclid woman voices concern about house's crumbling foundation - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Euclid woman voices concern about house's crumbling foundation

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

Euclid resident Rosalie Gallucci is speaking out after she noticed the foundation in her house is starting to buckle.

Gallucci said the foundation started crumbling after a snowstorm hit northeast Ohio about a month ago.

"I am disabled and the cost to repair this foundation is close to $20,000," she said. 

Gallucci set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of repairs. You can donate here.

