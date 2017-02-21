Euclid woman voices concern about house's crumbling foundation

Euclid resident Rosalie Gallucci is speaking out after she noticed the foundation in her house is starting to buckle.

Gallucci said the foundation started crumbling after a snowstorm hit northeast Ohio about a month ago.

"I am disabled and the cost to repair this foundation is close to $20,000," she said.

A neighbor shows me her damaged foundation & explains what caused this. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/7wkMPNqokq — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) February 21, 2017

Gallucci set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of repairs. You can donate here.

