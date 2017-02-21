Middle school students invent device that controls a car's temperature

A group of fifth- and sixth-graders graders from North Canton and Jackson Township have invented a new device that controls a car's temperature.

The device is called the TT-Temp. It automatically starts the car and initiates air-conditioning when the temperature gets too hot.

The students are seeking a patent and attempting to meet with several car manufacturers.

The Jackson Township Fire Department is extremely impressed with the team and wants them to continue and grow in their endeavors.

