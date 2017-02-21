50-year-old man sentenced to death for the 1987 murder of a 75-year-old woman in Euclid

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to death for the murder of a 75-year-old woman in Euclid.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Andre Jackson was convicted of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and sentenced to death for the murder of Emily Zak.

On June 25, 1987 Jackson murdered Zak in a laundromat in Euclid where she worked. Jackson kicked, punched and stomped Zak to death, he then pushed her head in a toilet.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said Jackson stole the cash register and register keys.

Jackson has filed a retro-active Atkins Claim. This is an Eight Amendment principle requiring juveniles and those with mental retardation to be excluded as classes from the death penalty.

