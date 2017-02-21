Drivers busted with handicapped tags of dead people

Officers on a handicapped parking enforcement detail cited five drivers for improperly using handicapped parking placards.

Three of the drivers were using placards of people who had already died.

Another driver was using a placard that expired last May and the 5th driver altered his placard that expired in 2013 to make it appear it expires in 2017.

The drivers were parked on Old Detroit Road and Detroit Road.

The parking enforcement detail was conducted from Feb. 14 through Feb. 20.

Rocky River police say that ticket costs $200.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.