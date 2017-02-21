'The Party' tour featuring Chris Brown coming to Cleveland on April 6

Chris Brown will be performing at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on April 6. Tickets for the Party Tour concert will go on sale on Feb. 25.

The tour will feature 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G. Each concert is scheduled to last more than two hours.

Fans can buy tickets at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Qarena.com and charge by phone at 888-894-9424. The Party Tour will also launch an exclusive fan club pre-sale on Wednesday.

