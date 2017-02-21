9 puppies found crammed in plastic boxes in Streetsboro

Nine puppies were found at the I-80 turnpike in Streetsboro, Ohio on Monday. According to the Euclid Vet Clinic Facebook post the puppies were crammed in plastic boxes and the boxes were taped shut.

The puppies are approximately 10-12 weeks old and are lab/pit mixes. The Vet Clinic is asking people to inform the Aurora Police if you have any information about this incident.

Currently all the puppies are being kept at the Euclid Vet under observation.

