Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets discontinued in Cleveland area

Wendy's has stopped selling spicy chicken nuggets in the Cleveland area. (Source: Change.org)

Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets were quietly taken off of menus in the Cleveland area a couple weeks ago.

The fan-favorite is still available in select cities, but a Wendy's spokesperson did not say where they are still a menu option.

Traditional nuggets are still available in Cleveland, the spokesperson said in an email. Traditional nuggets are offered in four-, six-, and 10-piece sizes. Despite being removed from Northeast Ohio locations, spicy chicken nuggets are still on the website's menu.

"Customers who were fans of spicy chicken nuggets can always opt for our spicy chicken sandwich," the email said. "We look forward to adding new and exciting products to our menu in the near future."

Clevelanders are finding out the news that they are discontinued when they try to order the spicy nuggets. (And they aren't happy about it.)

@Wendys how could you stab me in the back like this? Discontinuing spicy chicken nuggets. Shame. — Matt Blatnick (@Mattattata) February 16, 2017

TIL some of you really loved Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets. RIP. — Dan Kadar (@DanKadarABJ) February 20, 2017

WENDYS NO LONGER HAS SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS WHAT IS LIFE!?!?!? — megh ? (@megh_rei) February 17, 2017

@Wendys discontinued their spicy chicken nuggets. My Sunday is now ruined. — l e x i l o u ? (@lexmariegiesige) February 12, 2017

@Wendys why did you discontinue the spicy chicken nuggets?????? — Sondra McGraw (@Queen_Sondra) February 19, 2017

A petition was started on Change.org so fans can tell the company they aren't happy with the decision.

