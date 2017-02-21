Akron police arrest man in shooting death of 31-year-old woman

A 31-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Akron.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 2500 block of Romig Road before 11 a.m. Tuesday. When investigators arrived, they found Brittany Littlejohn on the outside patio with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Duane Lucas, 29, has been arrested in the case. He was taken into custody Tuesday night in Akron without incident.

Authorities said the incident was a homicide, and it appeared to be domestic in nature. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

