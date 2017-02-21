FBI looking for University Hts. bank robbery suspects

Two suspects are on the loose after robbing the Dollar Bank at 2200 Warrensville Center Road Tuesday morning.

FBI agents say the two men entered the bank, verbally demanded money and presented a demand note to the teller. The note said they had a weapon.

The teller gave them the cash and the suspects left. FBI agents say they may have gotten into a light colored four door sedan parked behind the bank with a getaway driver at the wheel.

There were no injuries in the bank.

Both suspects had their hoods up and pulled over their faces.

Tips can be given to the FBI, University Heights police or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be anonymous.

