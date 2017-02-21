Alleged robber shot by Dairy Queen employee (VIDEO)

Video of a shooting at a Mayfield Heights Dairy Queen was released Tuesday.

An assistant manager shot an armed robbery suspect Sunday, according to police, after the suspect pointed a gun at employees.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated robbery. He is recovering at Hillcrest Hospital.

No employees were injured.

The Dairy Queen official says the company does not have a specific gun policy for its employees.

Mayfield police are still investigating.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.