Mother of teen shot in stomach Monday gave birth to twins hours earlier

For one Cleveland mother, the joy of celebrating her 16-year-old son's birthday, as well as the birth of two twin boys, was interrupted Monday by a shooting.

Davonne Young was shot in the stomach at the Glendale Recreation Center basketball court around 8 p.m. His mother told Cleveland 19 she had to check herself out of the hospital to tend to him.

"It was my child," she said. "It could be somebody else's child today, tomorrow, next week."

Young was shot about 1,000 feet from his East 149th Street home.

"What keeps me going now is that it wasn't my baby's time," said Young's mother. "Because he was blessed with two more siblings on his day. So that's what is kind of keeping me grounded."

In a separate Monday incident, a 14-, 15-, and 17-year-old were shot leaving a store at 1082 E. 105th. The offender shot from a mid-size car with dark, tinted windows.

A 17-year-old was also shot and killed at an elementary school playground Sunday night.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

"No real reason when it's all said and done," said community activist Khalid Samad. "They might even be relatives of one another. These young men are so non-thinking."

