12 essential oils and how they relieve physical and emotional ailments

More and more people are praising the benefits of essential oils, as a means for elevating your mood or relieving pain.

According to herbalists, there are a range of applications -- both physical and emotional.

Basil: When used topically it can help with acne.

Clove: It can have an anesthetic effect and antibacterial qualities.

Eucalyptus: It can help clear respiratory congestion when inhaled.

Fennel, aniseed, sage and clary sage, sage oils: They have an estrogen compound that may help relieve PMS or menopause symptoms.

Floral oils, like lavender and rose: They have been shown to alleviate stress, anxiety and depression.

Peppermint, used with tea: They can soothe an upset stomach.

Rosemary: The aromatherapy may improve memory.

