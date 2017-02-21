12 essential oils and how they relieve physical and emotional ai - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Potential benefits of essential oils

12 essential oils and how they relieve physical and emotional ailments

Doctors warn there is limited clinical research to back up claims of the therapeutic value of essential oils. (Source: WOIO) Doctors warn there is limited clinical research to back up claims of the therapeutic value of essential oils. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

More and more people are praising the benefits of essential oils, as a means for elevating your mood or relieving pain. 

According to herbalists, there are a range of applications -- both physical and emotional.

Basil: When used topically it can help with acne.

Clove: It can have an anesthetic effect and antibacterial qualities.

Eucalyptus: It can help clear respiratory congestion when inhaled.

Fennel, aniseed, sage and clary sage, sage oils: They have an estrogen compound that may help relieve PMS or menopause symptoms.

Floral oils, like lavender and rose: They have been shown to alleviate stress, anxiety and depression.

Peppermint, used with tea: They can soothe an upset stomach.

Rosemary: The aromatherapy may improve memory.

Reporter Jen Picciano explores the benefits with established essential oils users, a massage therapist, and looks at potential risks with a University Hospital doctor on Cleveland 19 News at 11 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly