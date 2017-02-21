Kayaker says body he found in Chippewa Lake resembles missing man

Frank Webber was paddling his kayak at Chippewa Lake in Medina County when he found a body. (Source: WOIO)

A kayaker found an unidentified body in Medina County's Chippewa Lake Tuesday afternoon, prompting crews to search the water.

The kayaker, Frank Webber, says he went to the lake because it was an unseasonably warm February day.

"I saw a little bump in the water up ahead," he said. "Thought I'd head over to see if it was a log or something. I got closer and I thought it was like a doll's head, or maybe a mannequin."

Webber said he was about 300 yards out at the time.

"I got up next to it and I reached down into the water and I picked up his eyelid," Webber said. "That's when I realized it wasn't a mannequin."

The body was pulled from the water shortly after the discovery.

"It's unfortunate to find a body like that," Webber said. "But you know, maybe he's got a wife, maybe he's got children. Maybe they're wondering. So if it will help bring them closer, then I guess God brought me here for a reason today."

A vehicle belonging to Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, who went missing in December, was found near Chippewa Lake after the disappearance. Officials have not identified the body.

When shown a picture of Macron on Tuesday, Webber said there was a resemblance between Macron and the body.

The reward for Macron was recently increased to $5,000, according to Crimestoppers. Macron is a 45-year-old married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and lives in Medina.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office said Macron disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Investigators found blood inside his office after he didn't show up for a meeting the morning of Dec. 16.

Detectives later found blood inside Macron's vehicle, which was parked in a lot at the lake. At the time, the sheriff's office searched the lake and the surrounding area, but didn't find anything.

Macron's family is still waiting for answers. Those with any information regarding Macron's missing persons case should call the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

