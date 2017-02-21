Lorain police on lookout for man accused of following teen to and from school

There are extra patrols in the area of Summit Academy Secondary School in Lorain this week.

A 16-year-old girl told police a man routinely follows her to and from school. She said the man follows her in his car while she walks from West 14th to the school.

She said she's seen the man almost every day this school year.

He's described as a 50-year-old Hispanic man that drives a blue Nissan sedan or white pickup.

Police say they take all of these reports seriously and will work with the schools to ensure the safety of all students. The girl has been instructed to call police as soon as she sees him again.

