Roger Waters is coming to The Q

Roger Waters will stop at The Q on Sept. 21.

This tour features songs from Pink Floyd as well as new songs and solo work. The tour kicks off in May.

The Cleveland show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at theQarena.com and by phone at 888-894-9424. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office or at any one of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations starting Feb. 28.

