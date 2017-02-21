1 killed, 3 injured in Akron-area crash

There was a fatal four-car crash Tuesday at 224 eastbound and the 77 south exit ramp. The crash caused a separate two-car accident.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

One person was killed and three were injured.

Akron firefighters and police responded to the scene.

