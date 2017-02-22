Vehicle crashes exiting I-490

Cleveland police and EMS responded to car accident early Wednesday morning on the city's near west side.

Police said a black four-door crossover vehicle exited I-490 at West 7th Street and didn't stop, sending the vehicle crashing through a guard rail at the end of the ramp.

The driver is being treated at the scene. Police are still on the scene investigating the cause.

