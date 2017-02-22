Elderly man found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide sentenced

The 73-year-old Eastlake man who drove drunk and killed two people in January of 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.



Investigators said Baitt admitted to driving his truck into two pedestrians in January 2016. He was been found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide on Jan. 26.

Police said Baitt was driving his pick-up on Lost Nation Road just before 6:30 p.m. when he struck two people: 50-year-old Dean Capasso and 57-year-old Kimberly Perkins. According to court documents, he had a blood alcohol content of .15 at the time of the crash.

Both victims were taken to Lake West Medical Center, where they died. Baitt was not injured.

Baitt's license was permanently revoked.

