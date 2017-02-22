Suspect in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty

Israel Alvarez, the suspect in the fatal hit-skip of Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey, appeared in court Wednesday.

Alvarez is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, drug possession and failure to stop after an accident in the Jan. 24 incident. Fahey was killed while putting down flares to divert traffic from an accident on I-90.

Police found Alvarez's vehicle in Lorain on East 31st Street. He was arrested later that day using Fahey's handcuffs.

Alvarez pleaded not guilty and had his bond continued at $500,000. He will next appear in court on March 2.

