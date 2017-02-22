Man arrested in shooting death of 31-year-old woman has bond set at $2 million

Duane Lucas, the 29-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Tuesday morning, appeared in court Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 2500 block of Romig Road before 11 a.m. Tuesday. When investigators arrived, they found Brittany Littlejohn, 31, on the outside patio with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lucas was taken into custody Tuesday night in Akron without incident.

He plead not guilty and had his bond set at $2 million.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.