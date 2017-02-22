The 9 puppies found crammed in plastic bins have all been adopted

The Euclid Veterinary Clinic posted on their Facebook page the 9 puppies who were found on Monday on the Interstate 80 Turnpike in Streetsboro have all been adopted.

According to the Euclid Vet Clinic, the puppies were crammed in plastic boxes and the boxes were taped shut.

Many are grateful someone had the heart to stop.

"It's a blessing. It really is that someone stopped, because if they didn't, they could be dead," said Addie Broach, with Addie's Pet Protection Rescue.

There is a Go Fund Me to help with expenses.

The Vet Clinic is asking people to inform the Aurora Police if you have any information about this incident.

