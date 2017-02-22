6 opioid overdoses reported in Elyria Tuesday

Six opioid overdoses were reported in Elyria Tuesday.

Police have not said if any of the overdoses were fatal.

Last year, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's reported more than 500 heroin or fentanyl- or heroin-related overdoses. In addition, Dr. Thomas Gilson, the city's medical examiner, said 400 overdoses were reversed by Narcan in 2016.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.