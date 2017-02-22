Owner of torched SUV running for mayor of Youngstown; still no ID on body inside

So far Youngstown police haven’t identified a body found inside a burning SUV, parked behind an abandoned home earlier this week.

Crews with the Youngstown Fire Department were called to the east side home Monday morning. When they arrived it was too late to save the life of the person in the vehicle.

According to the Mahoning County coroner, the victim had been shot in the head twice and was already dead when the fire was set.

Police say the Chevy Tahoe is registered to Zachary T. Howell. Howell was seen on Facebook Sunday, Feb. 19, collecting signatures to get his name on the ballot in the race for Mayor of Youngstown. He has not been seen since that day.

The victim in the Tahoe is a man in his 30s or 40s.

If you have any information on Howell's whereabouts or the vehicle give Youngstown Police a call.

