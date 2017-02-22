Heinen's will open a store in Chagrin Falls

Heinen's Grocery Store will open a store in Chagrin Falls on March 1. The store will be located at 20 Shopping Center Plaza.

According to the press release the grocery store will offer 48 wines and 12 beers on tap. Outdoor patio seating will also be available as the weather becomes warmer.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will open at 10 a.m. on March 1. The store will also offer series of food and wine classes.

For a list of the other 18 Heinen's locations click this link.

