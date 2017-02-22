Police looking for man accused of stealing $240 worth of champagne from a Giant Eagle in Westlake

Westlake Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing four bottles of champagne from the Giant Eagle on the 30600 block of Detroit Road. Investigators said the champagne was worth $240 dollars, the incident happened on Dec. 27.

The man is accused of shoving the champagne in his pants and leaving the store. He came back to the store on Jan. 16, the champagne had moved to where he could not get to it and he did not take any. He was driven to the store each time in a green Chrysler 300.

The man may have also stolen similar adult beverages from other stores in the chain. Anyone who has any information on this suspect can call the Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.

