24-year-old fatally injured while working at Akron recycling facility

The Summit County Medical Examiner is investigating the death of a 24-year-old who got trapped inside a baler.

The man was working at a recycling facility in the 1500 block of Exeter Road in Akron on Feb. 22 when he became trapped inside the machine and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity will be released once the family has been notified.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.