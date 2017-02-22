Pickup truck shot during road rage incident in Ashland County

Troopers in Ashland County are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired and hitting one of the two vehicles involved. According to a press release from the Ohio State Patrol the incident happened on Feb. 20 around 4:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 250 in Ruggles Township.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Troopers said Kevin K. Glick was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra towing a livestock trailer west on US 250.

Jason Laub was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Pickup Truck towing a camper west on US 250. Glick and Laub reportedly became upset over alleged traffic violations committed by one another.

Glick fired shots at Laub's pickup truck, the bullets hit a tire on the camper. Glick possessed an expired concealed carry permit and his weapon was seized.

Laub possed a valid concealed carry permit and had a firearm in his possession.

The case is under investigation and will be forwarded to the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office for review upon completion. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this incident.

