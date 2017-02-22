New theft charge against Brook Park Councilwoman who now seeks treatment

The ongoing saga of Brook Park Councilwoman Julie McCormick shows no sign of ending. She has been re-indicted by a County Grand Jury, which added a third theft charge to her case.

She earlier had been indicted for two thefts totaling over $1000 from Target stores in Strongsville and North Olmsted. The Councilwoman resigned in a letter to Council President Jim Astorino after the first case, then because the resignation was not signed she later claimed she did not resign.

When asked to leave the City Council, she refused and filed a temporary restraining order against council, temporarily halting any effort to remove her.

Her attorney has filed a brief with the court requesting that she be gr anted intervention in lieu of conviction. It is a legal maneuver for first time offenders that offers treatment for underlying causes rather than punishment.

Attorney Joseph Pattituce cites McCormick's 'substance abuse' issues. The filing came as a surprise to many at City Hall, including Mayor Tom Coyne who said he never saw any indication of her being impaired when she was a contract employee of the city or as a Councilwoman.

Pattituce also requested that future filing be allowed to be sealed from public view. Meantime Coyne feels the situation is having a damaging issue on the image of the city as well as it's ability to get things done.

