Police remind people to lock your cars

The Grafton Police Department is encouraging people in the city to make sure their vehicles and homes are locked while unattended.

Police said several incidents have been reported over the past week. Two unsecured homes and several unlocked vehicles have been entered overnight and in the early morning.

There are no suspects at this time. Residents are encourage to report any suspicious activity by calling 440-926-2662.

