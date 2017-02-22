Caught on tape: Suspect allegedly threatens store employees with a syringe

The Lorain Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say threatened grocery store employees with a syringe.

The suspect was approached by loss prevention officers at the Apples on Meister Road on Feb. 15. Police said he threatened the employees with a syringe and fled.

He remains on the loose. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

