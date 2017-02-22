Missing 15-year-old North Royalton girl found in Eastlake - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing 15-year-old North Royalton girl found in Eastlake

Chloe Demagall (Source: N. Royalton police) Chloe Demagall (Source: N. Royalton police)
NORTH ROYALTON, OHIO (WOIO) -

Police found a missing 15-year-old girl.

Chloe Demagall was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 before police located her today in Eastlake. 

She was wearing an orange "Eastlake" shirt, black Adidas sweatpants, black and white Adidas shoes and carrying a silver Coach purse.

Chloe's hair is currently dyed a light pink.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly