Missing 15-year-old North Royalton girl found in Eastlake

Police found a missing 15-year-old girl.

Chloe Demagall was last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 before police located her today in Eastlake.

She was wearing an orange "Eastlake" shirt, black Adidas sweatpants, black and white Adidas shoes and carrying a silver Coach purse.

Chloe's hair is currently dyed a light pink.

