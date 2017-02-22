Construction starts at Margaritaville in the Flats

Construction has begun at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville in the Flats. No set date has been announced for the opening of the restaurant, but it is set to open in the summer of 2017.

UPDATE: Construction has started on the Flats @Margaritaville! No opening date set but I'm told Summer 2017. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/MBsZpWWhAD — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) February 22, 2017

The announcement of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville coming to the Flats East Bank was made on Cinco De Mayo in 2016.

Margaritaville consists of a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, a performance stage and retail store, providing guests an escape with great food, signature margaritas, live entertainment and merchandise near Cleveland’s waterfront.

"We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville experience to the Flats in Cleveland and to continuing to work closely with our great partners from The Wolstein Group and Fairmount Properties," said David Crabtree, President/CEO of International Meal Company U.S., owner/operator of Margaritaville Cleveland. "We look forward to bringing escapism to the city and becoming active members of the Cleveland community."

