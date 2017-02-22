Summit County rape suspect surrenders to police

Summit County authorities say a man accused in a months-old sexual assault case is in custody.

Raymond Gates surrendered to the Summit County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

On Nov. 11, 2016, the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Northfield Center Township for reports of a disoriented elderly female. The caller stated a barefoot elderly female was knocking on her back door.

The woman was taken to the Cleveland Clinic to be checked out. Unable to communicate with medical staff or with detectives, investigators determined that the woman had been sexually assaulted.

On Feb. 10, Raymond C. Gates, 42, of Boston Heights was charged with rape and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

