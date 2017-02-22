Home Depot looking to hire 250 workers

The Home Depot is hosting hiring events in the greater Cleveland area this week to fill 250 job openings at several stores including Strongsville, Cleveland Heights and Euclid stores. This is part of a nationwide hiring effort as the company gears up for spring, The Home Depot's busiest selling season.

Managers are looking to hire cashier, sales, lot and freight positions across all departments. All of Home Depot's part-time and full-time permanent hourly associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement and the company's profit sharing program, which has paid out $1.75 billion since 2006.

Candidates should apply ONLINE prior to attending the event.

The one day job fair is Thursday, Feb. 23. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The on-site interviews will take place at several locations listed below:

Strongsville Store

8199 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, Ohio 44136

_____________



Cleveland Heights Store

3460 Mayfield Rd Severance Town Ctr.

Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118

_____________



Euclid Store

877 E 200th St.

Euclid, Ohio 44119

