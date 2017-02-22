Sheriffs Dept: Body found floating in Chippewa Lake to be identified Thursday

Frank Webber was paddling his kayak at Chippewa Lake in Medina County when he found a body. (Source: WOIO)

A body found in Chippewa Lake earlier this week will be identified tomorrow, according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

A kayaker out on the lake enjoying the weather Tuesday noticed the body and called police. Frank Webber said he was about 300 yards out at the time when he saw the corpse.

The Medina County Coroner is expected to release the identity sometime Thursday.

Meantime a vehicle belonging to Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, who went missing in December, was found near Chippewa Lake after his disappearance.

When shown a picture of Macron, Webber said there was a resemblance between Macron and the body.

The reward for Macron was recently increased to $5,000, according to Crimestoppers. Macron is a 45-year-old married father of three who served in the U.S. Marines and lives in Medina.

