Missing 75-year-old man found safely

UPDATE: He has been found safely at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.. Thank you to everyone who shared our initial post.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Cleveland Police are trying to find 75-year-old Ulysses Williams. Police said Ulysses suffers from dementia and is in need of various prescribed medications.

He is 5'8", 171 lbs. and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m. wearing a tan coat and left from his group home at the 13400 block of Wainstead on Cleveland's West Side.

Upon leaving he did express interest in traveling to the Washington D.C. area. Anyone with information about the Ulysses is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5118 or contact 216-621-1234.

