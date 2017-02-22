Kyrie Irving reacts to Larry Sanders meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers

After practice on Wednesday Kyrie Irving talked to the media about free agent Center Larry Sanders meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Irving said Sanders shows some good size.
"[He's'] definitely an athlete, he'll get rebounds," Irving said.
Kyrie Irving talks about Larry Sanders' potential. You can see the rest of the interview at 6:00. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/EjKITeejFg— Chris Reymann (@reymannchristop) February 22, 2017
Sanders is a 6'11'' 235 lbs and played five years in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks. During his career he averaged 6.5 points a game with 5.8 rebounds a game.
