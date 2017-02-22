Family of Canton firefighter killed in highway crash sues police, medical examiner, others

The family of a Canton firefighter hit and killed by another vehicle when she ran across a highway has filed a lawsuit against the Akron Police Dept., Summit County Medical Examiner, Guardian Life Insurance and city of Akron.

Tonya Johnson's death was ruled a suicide by Dr. Lisa Kohler, medical examiner.

Johnson, a 43-year-old Canton firefighter and paramedic, died Feb. 22, 2016 on state Route 8.

Her family is suing the Summit County Medical Examiner, saying they do not believe she took her own life.

According to police Randey Johnson, her husband of two weeks, pulled over their vehicle while they were arguing. She got out, crossed southbound traffic and climbed over the cement divider into northbound lanes. That's when she was struck and killed by a pickup.

In addition to her husband, Johnson is survived by a daughter and two sons.

