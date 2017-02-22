7 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning south of New Philadelphia

Uhrichsville police responded to a carbon monoxide call Wednesday morning.

Uhrichsville is just south of New Philadelphia.

The victims were five adults, two kids, and a puppy. The people were hospitalized with various symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, as well as blood levels that showed carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters on scene treated the puppy using a Fido bag to help give the animal oxygen. The bag was donated to the fire department to treat animals suffering from smoke inhalation, but in this case was able to help replenish the dog with fresh oxygen.

