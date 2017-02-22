Missing trustee's family notified after authorities ID body found in Chippewa Lake

The body found Tuesday in a Medina County lake has been identified as an area trustee that had been missing since December, according to the county sheriff's office.

Bryon Macron attended a town association meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, and went out to a movie with another trustee afterward. Authorities said his wife was the last to see him Friday morning, Dec. 16. That was the day he missed a meeting and was reported missing.

Authorities said he'd disappeared under suspicious circumstances, as blood was found in his office as well as his vehicle, which was parked near Chippewa Lake. The sheriff's office searched the lake and the surrounding area when Macron first went missing, but found nothing.

On Tuesday, a kayaker enjoying unseasonably warm weather came across the body of a middle aged man in the lake. When shown a picture of Macron, he said there was a resemblance between the body and the missing trustee.

Macron, a Medina resident, was a 45-year-old married father of three who had served in the U.S. Marines. His family has been notified.

Someone close to the family who knows Macron told Cleveland 19 he was a big man with a big heart.

"He served his country and his community. It's unfortunate that he's gone," they said. "He's a great man, a great dad, and family was a big deal to him."

Cleveland 19 spoke with Alan Robbins, a village councilmember in Chippewa Lake who worked with Macron on several projects.

"It's disconcerting. It's been a long time, it's a tragedy for their family. But there are so many unknowns, the community doesn't know exactly what happened. Do we have a killer running around? It's troubling for the community," Robbins said.

Robbins says he's thinking of Macron's family, and the whole community is mourning.

"We would love to put our arms around them. There have been a lot of prayers in the community, a lot," Robbins said.

An autopsy has been performed on Macron's body, but the results of that autopsy are not yet available. A news conference has been scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. regarding the case.

