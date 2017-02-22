Voluntary Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery recall issued - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A voluntary Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery recall has been issued.

There is a potential safety concern with the blaze breaking from the handle.

This involves knives sold between Aug. 2008 and Dec. 2016.

