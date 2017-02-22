Akron police ask for help identifying offenders in breaking and entering case

Akron police are asking for help identifying offenders in a breaking and entering case.

They're accused of stealing checks from The Community Builder, Inc. around 7 p.m. Feb. 20. The Community Builder is located at 212 E. North St. Police said they entered the business by damaging a rear door.

Those with information on the case can call 330-375-2490.

Those who see the offenders should not approach them, but rather call 911.

