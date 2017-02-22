24-year-old shot in Cleveland's west side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

24-year-old shot in Cleveland's west side

A 24-year-old man was shot Wednesday near Ohio City.

It around 10:15 p.m. near West 47th and Lorain.

He was hit in the thigh and transported to MetroHealth.

