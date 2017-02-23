Today's Headlines: We have a winner and another day of great weather

Here's a look at Thursday's headlines:

1. Good morning! Take an umbrella along with you today just in case. We will top out in the mid to upper 60s today.

2. Fitness trackers are all the rage to monitor your workouts. We turn to the Cleveland Clinic to see which ones work and which ones don't.

3. A health alert to tell you about this morning, the dreaded head lice. This morning, we're getting answers as to how you can make sure you never have to deal with it.

4. It's confirmed, the body in Chippewa Lake in Medina County is the missing Lafayette Township Trustee, Bryon Macron. We have the latest on the investigation.

Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.